BIXBY [mdash] Funeral Services for Dewitt Talley Jr., 82. Of Bixby, will be 10:00 Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in the Green Country Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in the Tahlequah City Cemetery under the care of Green Country Funeral Home. Dewitt was born the son of Dewitt and Juanita…
[mdash] JAMIE ANN RITCHIE - 68 of Tahlequah, OK. Special Education Teacher. Died February 1st, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services February 9th, 2022, 2:00pm at Holland Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] STEVE THOMPSON - age 59 of Tahlequah, OK. Carpenter. Died Saturday, January 29th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Graveside services Tuesday, February 8th, 2022 at 2:00PM at Tahlequah City Cemetery Pavilion.
[mdash] age 70 of Tahlequah, OK. Carpenter. Died Thursday January 27, 2022 in Tulsa. Memorial services Wednesday, January 2nd, 2022 at 10:00 am at Reed-Culver Chapel.
