PARK HILL [mdash] Sandra Bernice Lankford was born on August 2, 1948, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, to Tom and Sendy Lou (Catron) Edwards. She passed away silently on January 7, 2022, at home, at the age of 73, with her family by her side. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Sendy and Tom…
Park Hill: Dr. Kyle Austin Rozell, 41 year old veterinarian , transitioned January 6, 2022. Funeral service January 10, 2022, 11:00 am, Cornerstone Fellowship. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Park Hill[mdash] Kaden Asa Pippin, 19, furniture delivery worker, transitioned January 2, 2022. Funeral service January 8, 2022, 1:00 PM, Keys First Baptist Church. online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] JIMMY LYNN STACY - age 70 of Tahlequah, OK. Welder. Died Monday, January 3rd, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Memorial services Friday, January 7th, 2022 at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church of Tahlequah, OK.
