developing
Tuesday, Jan. 18: GOOD AFTERNOON!
We appreciate the concerns readers have shown as our team works through our illnesses. For our Wednesday (digital) TDP, here's what we are working on:
• Keri Thornton has a report on the Cherokee County Commissioners.
• Brian King takes a look at "keyboarding" – what that means today.
• Madeline Anele covered the MLK commemoration at NSU.
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] age 85 of Tahlequah, OK. Operating Engineer. Died January 12th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services January 22nd at 11:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Eureka Cemetery. Visitation January 21st from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] (previously of Tahlequah). Homemaker. Died Monday, January 3rd, 2022 in Oceanside, CA. Funeral Services Saturday, January 15th, 2022 at 10:00am at Tahlequah United Methodist Church. Interment to follow at New Home Cemetery in Peggs.
[mdash] age 53 of Tahlequah, OK. Truck Driver. Died January 7th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services January 14th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver. Burial at Price Cemetery. Visitation January 13th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- School resource deputy honored for probe
- Reasor's bought out by Texas grocery company
- EVERYDAY HEROES: Judge, attorney, school board VP makes lasting investments
- Cherokee Nation reports surge in COVID cases
- CHAIN COMMAND: New Texas law that prohibits dogs from being chained outside may not work here
- 'COOK LIKE A MOTHER': Company delivers load of pasta sauce to firefighters
- RUNNING SHORT: Reasor's CEO/chair, others explain dearth of some products and how they compensate
- Hulbert School Board discusses contracts, student honors
- Oklahoma death row inmates offer firing squad as alternative
- Case of missing Welch teens remains mystery
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.