...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches across eastern Oklahoma and west central Arkansas and 5
to 10 inches across far northwest Arkansas.
* WHERE...Northwest and west central Arkansas and east central,
northeast and southeast Oklahoma.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially in the
higher terrain areas of southeast Oklahoma and northwest
Arkansas. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the
evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245-
1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest
road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org.
