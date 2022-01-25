Considerable cloudiness. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Considerable cloudiness. Low near 20F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 25, 2022 @ 6:01 pm
Tahlequah, Oklahoma
Services will be Friday, January 28 at 1PM at Hayhurst Funeral Home Chapel in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
[mdash] 91, retired Fort Howard assembly line worker and foster grandparent passed away on Thursday, 01/20/2022. Service info: 10:30am, Friday, 01/28/2022 at Cornerstone Chapel. Cornerstone Funeral Home and Crematory.
[mdash] age 68 of Park Hill, OK. Nursery Worker. Died Friday, January 14th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Services pending. Memorial services Monday, January 24th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
