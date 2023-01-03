A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable..
A clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 6:12 pm
The Wednesday TDP, digital only, should include these stories and more:
• Keri Gordon covers the Tahlequah City Council meeting.
• Skyler Hammons talks new hair styles for the new year.
• Sara Serrano has something on an NSU FitRanx.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.