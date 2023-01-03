Mostly sunny skies. High near 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..
A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 12:21 am
The Tuesday TDP, digital and print, has these stories and more for you:
• Keri Gordon continues her series on Norris Park.
• Keri also explains what shanks can be made of.
• Skyler Hammons has something on "hot chocolate science."
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.