[mdash] NAME: Delores Mae Manship, 84, year old RN of Tahlequah, transitioned January 3, 2022. Services, 10:00 am January 7, 2022, First Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] NAME: Juana Valerio Pacheco 89, year old homemaker of Tahlequah transitioned January 2, 2022. Mass is January 6, 2022, 2:00 pm, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Tahlequah, Deborah Jean (Ingrim) Adamson, 63, School Bus Driver, transitioned December 28, 2021. Graveside services are January 7, 2022, 2:00 pm , Crittenden Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] age 45 of Stilwell, OK. Machine Operator for Schwan's Foods. Died December 25th, 2021 in Stilwell, OK. Funeral services January 3rd, 2022 at 11:30am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at 1:30pm at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.
