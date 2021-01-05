Here we go with a look at our Wednesday digital TDP:
• Grant Crawford has his e-exclusive 5Ws+H.
• Sheri Gourd checks in with schools for post-holiday info.
• Keri Thornton looks at how the retirement of a city official can impact city ordinance.
Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Updated: January 5, 2021 @ 7:30 pm
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 71. Health Transcriber. Died December 31st in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral Services January 7th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Visitation January 6th from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Donna Marie Tavener age 71, Child Nutrition Secretary of Tahlequah died December 25, 2020, graveside service Tahlequah City Cemetery, 2:00 PM January 4, 2021. Online condolences may be expresses at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
