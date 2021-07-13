Tuesday, July 13: GOOD EVENING!
Obituaries
HULBERT [mdash] age 67 of Hulbert, OK. Roofer. Died July 8th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services July 14th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Hulbert I.O.O.F. Visitation July 13th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
Ellinor Michelle Cain Kirk was born October 4, 1956, in Tulsa OK. She departed this life on July 5, 2021, in Tulsa OK, after a long illness. She attended Tahlequah Public Schools and graduated in 1974. As a young adult, she joined the US Navy and was honorably discharged in 1982. Michelle wa…
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] NAME: Kyle Hoggatt 50 year old cabinet maker of Tahlequah passed away July 7, 2021. Services are pending at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
- Person of interest sought in connection to homicide
- Second person of interest arrested overnight in Tahlequah
- Person of interest arrested in homicide investigation involving a burned body
- Primary suspect arrested and named; person of interest still being sought by local authorities
- Authorities suspect body found that of missing man
- Nickel Preserve's Bathtub Rocks permanently closed
- Woman confesses to stabbing over holiday weekend
- Family of 22-year-old suing county 911 center
- Hulbert trustees change road's speed limit
- McGirt gets one more Cherokee Co. case filed
