TAHLEQUAH : Lori Michelle Jennings 58 year old Operating Room Nurse , transitioned on July 18, 2021. No services planned. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Lisa Jean Caviness 54 year old convenience store manager of Tahlequah transitioned July 15, 2021. Funeral service is 1:00 PM, July 19, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.