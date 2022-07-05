...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT TODAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Afternoon heat indices expected to top out between 105
and 110 degrees from today thru at least Thursday.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas.
* WHEN...1 PM to 8 PM Today, Wednesday and Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high
humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which
heat illnesses are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor
work the occupational safety and health administration recommends
scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned
environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool
and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.
&&
