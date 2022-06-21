Sunny. High 97F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
A mostly clear sky. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 21, 2022 @ 12:02 am
Here's a look at the Tuesday TDP, both print and digital, and with two Education pages:
• Keri Gordon dropped by the Splash Pad.
• Keri announces some Solid Waste changes.
• Sara Serrano drops by the Lutherhoma camp.
