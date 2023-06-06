Check out our Tuesday TDP, both print and digital, with Education news and more:
• Sara Serrano "bubbles up" at the library.
• Sara also has an update on the Cherokee Nation election.
• Skyler Hammons reports on the county commissioners.
A few isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. High around 90F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 12:41 am
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.