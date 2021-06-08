Tuesday, June 8: GOOD AFTERNOON!
CARTWRIGHT [mdash] age 59. Restaurant Manager. Died May 28th in Denison, TX. Graveside Services June 11th at 2:00pm at Ross Cemetery in Park Hill, OK. Visitation June 10th from 12:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Name: Larry Joe Stevenson, 73 year old business owner of Cookson transitioned May 31, 2021. Interment 10:00 am, June 16, 2021, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH : Louis Allen Bohanon , 61 year old Educator of Tahlequah transitioned May 31, 2021. Services are 2:00 pm, Monday June 7, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral .com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Dal Raberne Squyres, 73 year old truck driver of Tahlequah passed away June 1, 2021.Graveside services11:00 am June 7, 2021, Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Louis Allen Bohanon, age 61, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021, at his home in Gideon, Oklahoma with his family by his side. He was born October 15, 1959, in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, to Louis Cain Bohanon and Beulah Mae Ryals. He was raised by his stepfather, Leon …
