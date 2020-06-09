We had so much stuff for our Tuesday TDP that we had to hold some of it! We have Logan Curtis' story and video on the VFW Bingo reopening, but we'll likely hold that for Thursday, since we have both print and digital that day. As far as Wednesday's TDP (e-edition only), we expect these stories and more:
• Sheri Gourd is dropping by the Hogwarts Summer Camp at NSU.
• Grant Crawford will have his e-exclusive 5Ws+1H feature.
• Keri Thornton has an interview with Patti Buhl, who was tapped to be a coordinator for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons task force.
