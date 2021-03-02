Let's take a peek at our Tuesday TDP lineup, which comes in both digital and print format, and includes our Education page:
• Grant Crawford clarifies some tribal citizens' and leaders' reasoning for objecting to the Cherokee Nation high court's ruling to remove "by blood" from the constitution.
• Grant also has some information for National Frozen Food Month – which is really germane during the pandemic.
• Sheri Gourd has her weekly Community Spirit feature.
