...The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a Flood Advisory
for the following rivers in Oklahoma...
Illinois River near Tahlequah affecting Cherokee County.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO THURSDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...Illinois River near Tahlequah.
* WHEN...From this afternoon to Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, no flooding occurs but all recreational
floating along the Illinois River ceases at and above 9.5 feet.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.1
feet early tomorrow afternoon.
- Action stage is 9.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tuesday, March 22: GOOD EVENING!
OurWednesdayTDP (digital only) should have the following stories:
• Keri Thornton previews Walk A Mile in Her Shoes.
• Brian King checks the restaurant inspections in the area.
