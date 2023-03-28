A few clouds. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: March 28, 2023 @ 10:12 pm
The stories appearing in our Wednesday digital TDP include these and more:
• Sara Serrano starts a series on Save Your Vision Month.
• Skyler Hammons reports on an anti-vaping program at TMS.
• Lee Guthrie attended a Chamber meeting.
