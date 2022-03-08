Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: March 8, 2022 @ 6:21 pm
Tahlequah, Oklahoma
[mdash] Doris Edward Gower, age 77, Cattle Rancher, died in Tahlequah, Oklahoma on March 8, 2022, Funeral service 2 p.m. March 11, 2022, at Cornerstone Fellowship. Internment follows at Miller Cemetery,
[mdash] Patricia Strader, age 78, cook, a resident of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, passed away March 7, 2022. No services planned at this time. Services entrusted to Green Country Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.