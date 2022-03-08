developing
Tuesday, March 8: GOOD MORNING!
RAYMOND "RAINMAN" PHILPOTT - 58, of Tahlequah. Pole Barn Builder. Died February 28th. Memorial services March 5th, 12:00pm, Reed Culver. Burial at Hendricks Cemetery. Visitation March 3rd 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm and March 4th 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
[mdash] Lynnette Watson-Jones, 61, of Broken Arrow, passed away on February 25, 2022 in Wichita, KS. Services and visitation were moved to Thursday March 3, 2022. Visitation from 8-12 at Hart, graveside 2 PM at Moody's cemetery.
- Man accused of murder makes first appearance
- Makers of Grover Bishop movie set sights on next film
- POLICE BEAT 3-6-22: Man from 'Tahlequah, Arkansas,' crashes vehicle
- EVERYDAY HEROES: Cherokee Elementary Principal navigates pandemic, takes time to read to kids
- CRIME REWIND: Officials still looking to solve case, despite dead suspect
- POLICE BEAT 3-3-22: Police book woman for assault in front of minors
- POLICE BEAT 3-2-22: Woman threatens cop after running into mailbox
- CREATIVE CRAFTING: Artisans set up shop at county community building
- Shady Grove captures ORES basketball state championship
- POLICE BEAT 3-4-22: Man accused of vandalism resists arrest
