Our Wednesday TDP is digital only, but it's chock-full of good stuff:
• Sheri Gourd talks to some folks about prom plans at THS.
• Grant Crawford has his e-exclusive 5Ws+1H feature.
• Brian King talks you to the NSU Chalk & Wire boot camp.
HULBERT [mdash] age 76. Died March 4th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services March 10th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Interment at New Home Cemetery in Peggs. Visitation March 9th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
HOMINY [mdash] age 66. Laborer. Died March 2nd in Hominy, OK. Services March 12th at 1:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Ross Cemetery in Park Hill. Visitation March 11th 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] age 72. Care Taker. Died Saturday, February 27th, 2021 in Tahlequah, OK. Visitation Thursday, March 4th, 2021 from 2:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
