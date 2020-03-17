Be assured that we're working hard to bring you news, from every angle, on the COVID-19 outbreak and how it's affecting Cherokee County. Our sports editor is helping us, too, with sports news crawled to a trickle. Our Wednesday TDP has our weekly faith page, and we are working on these stories and many more:
• Sheri Gourd is checking with senior centers about events and especially meals and nutrition.
• Sheri will also cruise by a couple of St. Patrick's Day events still intending to go off.
• Grant Crawford will check with our local reps to see what's happening at the Capitol.
• Grant's going to try to get the update on what's happening with Red Fern.
• Byron Beers will check with local churches. Please, if any church member would like to share what their congregations are doing, then email news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
