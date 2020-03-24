Good morning. As you probably know by now, having seen the video, Gov. Stitt has not yet called for a "lockdown." He did announce plans to open 4 mobile testing sites. Our statehouse reporter, Janelle, Stecklein, will be asking these questions: How will these sites work? How can the state afford to run mobile testing sites like this when its public health lab barely has enough tests kits left to test even hospitalized patients? Why will there be no testing sites in western Oklahoma? We'll have that story for you later, plus more on the local scene, including:
• Sheri Gourd will have a piece on groups making masks.
• Keri Thornton will find out about the status of the local airport and other features.
• Grant will have an update on tax filing.
