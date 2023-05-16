Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 7:36 pm
The Wednesday TDP, digital only, will have these stories and more:
• Sara Serrano has some Tribal Council updates.
• Lee Guthrie reports on the Tahlequah City Council meeting.
• Skyler Hammons reports on the Tahlequah School Board.
