Our Wednesday TDP – which comes in the form of e-edition only – will have several good stories. Among them is Grant Crawford's e-exclusive 5Ws+1H series – this time, explaining what praying mantises are good for. We're also working on these stories:
• Sheri Gourd updates you on the Tahlequah Elks Lodge.
• Keri Thornton also has an update – this one on the fenced area in north downtown that's in litigation.
• • Grant's lead story was delayed – but he'll be sitting in on the Markwayne Mullin teleconference.
