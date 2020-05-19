Our Wednesday TDP – which comes in the form of e-edition only – will have several good stories. Among them is Grant Crawford's e-exclusive 5Ws+1H series – this time, explaining what praying mantises are good for. We're also working on these stories:

• Sheri Gourd updates you on the Tahlequah Elks Lodge.

• Keri Thornton also has an update – this one on the fenced area in north downtown that's in litigation.

• • Grant's lead story was delayed – but he'll be sitting in on the Markwayne Mullin teleconference.

