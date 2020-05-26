Our Wednesday e-edition will have these stories and more:
• Keri Thornton was at the Chamber of Commerce meeting.
• Sheri Gourd tells you about the Community Garage Sale.
• Grant Crawford has his e-exclusive feature, 5Ws+1H.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Elizabeth A. Ostenson, 84 of Tahlequah, Go-Ye-Village, died May 23, 2020. Services are pending at this time, On-line condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Othel Peace, 80 of Tahlequah, Pumpkin Hollow area, died Sunday May, 24, 2020, Services Pending with Green Country Funeral Home, On-line condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Walter "Walt" Dale Choate of Tahlequah, Oklahoma passed away May 21, 2020 at the age of 79. Walter was born March 23, 1941 in Wagoner, Oklahoma to William "Bill" Frank Choate and Dorothy Marie "Neel" Choate. He graduated from Wagoner High School in 1959 and later became a C…
BUNCH [mdash] age 47. Construction Worker. Died Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 in Oklahoma City, OK. Services were held Friday, May 22nd, 2020 at Dry Creek Community Center. Burial at Barber Cemetery in Welling, OK.
DRUMRIGHT [mdash] Funeral Services for Walter Lucas "Luke" Gooch were held Wednesday, May 13th at 2 p.m. Due to the State of Oklahoma pandemic gathering guidelines, a drive-up parking lot service was held at the First Baptist Church in Cushing, OK. Interment followed in the Lawson Cemetery a…
