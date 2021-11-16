Tuesday, Nov. 16: GOOD MORNING!
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
[mdash] age 82 of Welling, OK. English Teacher. Died Sunday, November 7th, 2021 in Welling, OK. Graveside services Monday, November 15th, 2021 at 2:00pm at Tahlequah City Cemetery.
[mdash] 63 of Park Hill, OK. Laborer. Died November 7th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral services were Friday, November 12th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial was at Cedar Tree Cemetery.
[mdash] age 88 of Park Hill, OK. LPN. Died November 7th in Park Hill, OK. November 12th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation November 10th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] age 81 of Tahlequah, OK. Teacher. Died November 5th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services November 10th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Cobb Cemetery. Visitation November 9th from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- CRIME REWIND: Officials say Girl Scout murder case unsolved
- Woman arrested after car crashes into house
- Accused killer demands jury trial, meds
- Abused dog case started with tribe, went to DA's office
- POLICE BEAT 11-10-21: Half-naked reported, picked up by cops
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 11-14-21: Man flees twice from deputies, drops rifle second time
- Two ex-Oklahoma officers convicted of murder in stun gun death
- POLICE BEAT 11-11-21: Woman accused of barging into apartment, attacking man
- COLUMN: Stitt's leadership destabilizing for Oklahoma
- Man admits using parents' credit to support heroin habit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.