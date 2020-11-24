We almost forgot to tell you what's going to be in our Wednesday TDP! This week only, we're producing both a print and a digital edition, since we have many Black Friday ads inside. And in additional to an A&E page and our Faith pages, you'll find these stories and more:
• Sheri Gourd has a feature on Family Game Week and National Game and Puzzle Week – just in time for holiday fun.
• Renee Fite shares her annual Thanksgiving memories piece.
• Keri Thornton has some advice from law enforcement officers on how to protect yourself from "porch pirates."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.