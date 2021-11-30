Tuesday, Nov. 30: GOOD AFTERNOON!
[mdash] Marion "Buddy" Brehears, 70, of Park Hill, passed Saturday, November 27, 2021. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, 12/1/2021 and Funeral 10:00 a.m. Thursday, 12/2/2021 both at RiverCrest Chapel, Bixby. Bixby-South Tulsa Funeral Service, Bixby.
[mdash] Bobby Villa, age 90, Crane Operator of Tahlequah, transitioned November 28, 2021. Graveside Service December 2, 2021, 2:00 pm, Tahlequah City Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
[mdash] NAME: Mary Jane Howard, 93, year old homemaker of Tahlequah, Oklahoma transitioned November 26, 2021. Funeral service November 30, 2021, 2:00 pm, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
NAME: Harley Lee Matlock, 90, carpenter and Navy Veteran of Welling, Oklahoma transitioned on November 25, 2021. Services are November 30, 2021, 10:00 am, at Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
