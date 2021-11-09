Our Wednesday TDP is normally digital only, but this week – due to Veterans Day being Thursday and the post office not delivering the newspaper – tomorrow's edition will be both print and digital, and will include the Faith pages that normally publish Thursday. Inside we'll have our Salute to the Military, and we'll also have these stories:
• Keri Thornton takes a look at local veterans organizations and their needs.
• Brian King has a feature on Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.
• Brian also has his weekly Everyday Heroes feature.
