Tuesday, Nov. 9: GOOD MORNING!
The Tuesday TDP, both digital and print, has an Education page, plus stories from our writers. Also, subscribers should note that because the post office doesn't deliver this Thursday, Veterans Day, we will be publishing instead on Wednesday, which is normally a digital-only edition. The Wednesday edition will include our annual Salute to the Military.
• Grant Crawford reports on the UKB meeting.
• Keri Thornton takes a look at "drowsy driving."
• Our new stringer, Madeline Anele, covered the Concessions event over the weekend.
Obituaries
[mdash] age 81 of Tahlequah, OK. Teacher. Died November 5th in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral services November 10th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Cobb Cemetery. Visitation November 9th from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] NAME: Beverly Ann Beverly, 85 year old homemaker of Tahlequah, transitioned on November 4, 2021. No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
Joseph L. Radosevich 84 year old steel mill worker of Georgetown, Kentucky transitioned October 25, 2021. Graveside service Miller Cemetery, Monday November 8, 2021, 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com Green Country Funeral Home
