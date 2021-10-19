Tuesday, Oct. 19: GOOD MORNING!
[mdash] age 81 of Tahlequah, OK. Transportation Supervisor. Died October 16th in Tahlequah, OK. Services October 20th at 10:00am at Park Hill Baptist. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation October 19th from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver.
[mdash] NAME: Gary Allen Goodwiin, 60, year old, Lead Plumber, NSU Tahlequah, transitioned, October 13, 2021. Memorial Service 2:00 pm, October 27, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home . Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
[mdash] age 48 of Tulsa, OK. Homemaker. Died October 12th in Tulsa. Funeral services October 18th at 2:00pm at Little Rock Baptist Church in Locust Grove. Visitation prior to services at 10:30am. Burial at Little Rock Cemetery.
NAME: Robert Carpenter 52 year old Account Manager of Arkansas transitioned on October 7, 2021. Funeral services 10:00 AM, Saturday October 16, 2021, Green Country Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at tahlequahfuneral.com
