[mdash] age 51 of Tahlequah, OK. Teacher. Died October 22nd in Tahlequah, OK. Services October 28th at 1:00pm at Flint Ridge Chapel. Visitation prior to services beginning at 12:00pm. Burial at Cookson Hills Cemetery in Kansas, OK.
[mdash] age 73 of Tahlequah, OK. Social Worker. Died October 22nd in Tahlequah, OK. Services October 26th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver. Burial at Tahlequah City Cemetery. Visitation October 25th from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
= age 49 of Tahlequah, OK. Accountant. Died Saturday, October 2nd in Metro Manila, Philippine. Graveside services Tuesday, October 26th at 1:00pm at Agent Cemetery. Visitation Monday, October 25th from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Reed-Culver.
- Man dies after struck by vehicle
- Former substitute sentenced in child pornography case
- Students suspended for sex acts on bus
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 10-24-21: Man arrested after reaching for deputy's gun
- Nurse death puts harsh spotlight on domestic violence issue
- Former Muskogee cop faces new felony charge
- POLICE BEAT 10-22-21: Meth, marijuana keep police busy
- Hulbert cancels football game due to injuries
- Several area men up for parole
- COLUMN: Oklahoma Native Americans get a boost while doing their family history
