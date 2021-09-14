developing
[mdash] age 79. Beverage Distribution. Died September 9th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services September 14th at 2:00pm Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation September 13th from 1:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] age 91. Welder. Died September 10th in Tulsa, OK. Funeral Services September 14th at 10:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Levi Cookson Cemetery. Visitation September 13th from 1:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] age 65. Home Health Provider. Died September 5th in Braggs, OK. Services September 10th 10:00am at First Apostolic Church in Welling. Burial at Walker Cemetery. Visitation September 9th from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
- Investigators on leave after shooting; sheriff says suspect tried to run over officers, K-9 unit
- Tahlequah district approves mask mandate
- Adair County coach has mixed emotions about Afghanistan
- Mayor, NHS at odds over trustee posts
- NHS CEO: City officials need to be 'educated' on hospital matters
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 9-9-21: Man claims to be vampire, werewolf before defacating on himself
- POLICE BEAT 9-10-21: Truck thief found inside grocery store
- Two more COVID deaths recorded
- POLICE BEAT 9-12-21: Man in reindeer suit arrested for public intox
- Hulbert super: Mask mandate lowering COVID infection spread
