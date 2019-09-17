Wednesday's TDP always includes our Faith pages, and we're working on these stories for you:
• Keri Thornton finds out how officers are trained to drive for when a suspect tries to elude them.
• Sheri Gourd has a preview of "Bioblitz."
• Grant Crawford will have his New Business Roundup... and anyone who just opened a business without the past month or so, or plans to within the next month or so, should email him immediately at gcrawford@tahlequahdailypress.com to be included.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.