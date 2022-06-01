Tulsa police alerted Muskogee police at approximately 6:30 p.m. that there was possibly a bomb at 3325 Park Place North.
Tulsa PD called in the threat believing it was connected to the shooting at the St. Francis Hospital Tulsa campus, where five people were killed, including the shooter. Authorities said the suspect died from a self-inflected gunshot wound.
Tulsa PD Deputy Chief Eric Dangleish said it was unclear what prompted the deadly assault. He also said the unidentified gunman carried both a handgun and a rifle during the attack.
Tulsa Police Lt. Demetrios Treantafeles with the Crime Gun unit. said the house on Park Place was a residence of the shooter.
"It is a possible residence," Treantafeles said. "Two ladies were evacuated from the residence but we do not know there connection to the suspect."
Oklahoma Highway Patrol's bob truck obtained a search warrant at 7:52 p.m. and sent a bomb-sniffing dog to go through the residence. The all-clear from OHP was given at 8:37 p.m.
When the threat was received by Muskogee police, a lockdown was called for all residents on Park Place North until the all-clear was given by all the investigators.
Treantafeles also said that because of the possible connection between the shooting in Tulsa and the bomb threat of the residence, Tulsa PD will be handling the investigation.
