Richie (Richard) Castaldo
Party affiliation: Libertarian
Current occupation: Pastor
Education: Grove Public School K-12; AA from NEO A&M Miami; BBA from Oklahoma Wesleyan University; MABC from Global Grace Seminary.
Special training, experience or certifications: N/A
Military service: N/A
Memberships, organizations, awards and honors: Member of OK2A, member of OKHPR, supporter of The Voice of the Martyrs & Compassion International, member of the Libertarian Party, & lifetime member of the Libertarian Party of Oklahoma.
Family information: Wife, Kathryn; sons, Elisha, 8, and Isaiah, 6.
Reason for seeking office: I am seeking to represent OK2 in the US House because I have a 10-point plan to defend life, not government. This plan includes abolishing abortion with a focus on prevention and compassion, undoing all infringement on the 2nd Amendment, converting to a restorative justice system, ending our wars and defending our veterans, localizing education, cutting federal spending and auditing the Federal Reserve, fostering free market solutions to physical and mental healthcare, passing the FairTax and abolishing the Income Tax, ending occupational licensing, and advocating for environmentally-conscious property rights that empower our residents instead of corporatists and bureaucrats. I believe we need leaders with courage and integrity who believe in voluntaryism and won't be ruled by partisanship. I will empower you, not myself, in Congress.
Rhonda Hopkins
Party affiliation: Republican
Current occupation: not listed
Education: Oaks Mission High School, NSU College, ICTC
Special training, experience or certifications: EMT, Volunteer fire fighter, Reserve police officer, ROT, CNA.
Military service: N/A
Memberships, organizations, awards and honors: Blue Thumb Volunteer, Habitat for Humanity
Family information: Ronn and Edna Hopkins
Reason for seeking office: not listed
Danyell Lanier
Party affiliation: Democrat
Current occupation: Healthcare Compliance Trainer
Education: Hugo High School; College University of Phoenix, Bachelor of Science Healthcare Administration.
Special training, experience or certifications: not listed
Military service: U.S. Navy veteran.
Memberships, organizations, awards and honors: NAACP Woman of Honor.
Family information: Married with two children, 21 and 9; parents, James and Elnora White.
Reason for seeking office: Oklahomans deserve a leader who will work harder, listen more, and serve their constituents. This race isn't just about single seat in Congress it's about bringing pride and prosperity back to Oklahoma with an understanding of "we" over "me.
Joseph Silk
Party affiliation: Republican
Current occupation: State Senator, entrepreneur
Education: B.A. in Organizational and Strategic Communication from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
Special training, experience or certifications: none listed
Military service: U.S. Coast Guard 2007-2010.
Memberships, organizations, awards and honors: 2015 and 2016 Oklahoma Freshman Legislator of the Year (OCPAC); 2016 Minuteman Legislator of the Year (OK2A); 2016 William Wilberforce Champion of Life (OCPAC); 2017 Conservative Achievement Award (ACU); 2019 Parental Rights Award (OHVC).
Family information: Parents, Joe and Lindy Silk; spouse, Kimberlee Silk; children, Isabelle, Jude, Sophia, Josey, Norah, Luke, Ruthie, Marcu
Reason for seeking office: To be a statesman for the people and challenge the establishment to uphold the constitution and attain a viable future by empowering the states.
