U.S. Congress District 2 Candidates Q&A
1 CORRUPTION. If it were conclusively proved that a sitting president OR Supreme Court justice were guilty of "high crimes and misdemeanors" or worse, would you vote to impeach that person, even if he or she is a member of your own party? Explain.
Castaldo: If it was conclusively proven that a President or Justice was guilty I would have no hesitation to vote for impeachment, even if he or she shared my party affiliation. I also would not allow party loyalty or discord to dictate my judgement. As a Libertarian I would not be ruled by the establishment of the old parties or their partisan politics and strife. I think we need more Libertarians and Independents in Congress to help bridge the divide and empower the people instead of the billion-dollar spending machines (Rs & Ds) that have empowered the elite and the lobbyists. We should be voting for individuals and ideas, not political tribes.
Hopkins: If a person has broke the law there is consequences to follow.
Lanier: My job as a member of Congress is to ensure that no one is above the law. If an elected official is found to have violated their oath of office Yes- I would vote in good conscience for impeachment (regardless of party), not doing so puts our elections and democracy at risk
Silk: If any Supreme Court Justice or President was convicted of treason or high crimes in a fair trial, I would vote to remove them from office. Elected officials should be held to higher standard. Party politics should not play a role in this.
2 CAMPAIGN FINANCE/TERM LIMITS. Do you believe campaign finance reform is needed (especially related to "dark money"), or congressional term limits, or both?
Castaldo: I support campaign finance reform and Congressional term limits. First, we should repeal the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, which limits the size of contributions to candidates and requires us to report the names, addresses and occupations of anyone who donates more than $200 (like a retail store that wants your name and email address). I believe we should pass legislation that restricts any corporate or foreign interests from donating in US elections and ensures fair and unrestricted ballot access to American citizens and third parties. Our ballot access laws have allowed the Democratic and Republican parties to monopolize our electoral system and expensive filing fees disenfranchise folks who make lower to middle incomes. I support term limits in order to remove the incentives for representatives to get rich off "public service." It would also disable them from using their incumbency to maintain perpetual power.
Hopkins: Term limits are a definite and dark money if pertaining to money gotten from means of bad dealings is then bad money and good money should be used.
Lanier: Campaign finance reform is needed; I would introduce legislation to help close the loopholes that mega-donors/Super PAC's use to hide their political contributions. Currently, the IRS cannot stop the abuse of these donors who use 501(c)'s to hide contributions. Americans deserve to know who is trying to influence their vote. Dark money is a critical threat to our democracy and many politicians in D.C have allowed this to go unchecked while American voices are drowned out by special interest groups. I believe term limits show that incumbents are willing to put self-interest aside to follow the will of the people. I support a pledge similar to what we have for the Oklahoma legislature which is "no more than twelve years in the House of Representatives and Senate combined." America deserves a Congress that will be served by citizen legislators, not career politicians
Silk: Campaign finance reforms should implemented to bring transparency to the "dark money" that come from large special interest groups and corporations. Elections should be able to be bought by the highest bidder, sadly this happens every election cycle. If elected, within my first term I will author legislation to implement term limits. Being an elected official should not be a career that many politicians have turned it into.
3 PARTISANSHIP. Imagine yourself in office, but your party out of power in the House. What could you and your party do, and what would you expect from the party in power, to bridge disagreements and pass important legislation?
Castaldo: I will always prioritize people over partisan politics and power. The following quote summarizes my promise if I'm elected. Barry Goldwater said, "I have little interest in streamlining government or making it efficient, I want to reduce its size. I do not undertake to promote welfare, I propose to extend freedom. My aim is not to pass laws, but to repeal them. It is not to inaugurate new programs, but to cancel old ones that do violence to the Constitution, that have failed their purpose, or that impose on the people unwarranted financial burden. I will not attempt to discover whether legislation is needed before I have first determined whether it is constitutionally permissible. And if I am attacked for neglecting my constituents' interests, I will reply that I was informed their main interest is liberty and in that case I am doing the very best I can."
Hopkins: Networking and communication are highly important to resolve issues at hand.
Lanier: I believe voters Congress to work together to get things done, bipartisanship is a blueprint to strengthen our democracy and I plan to work across the aisle to get things done for Oklahomans
Silk: We need Statesman at the capitol who are there to serve the people and get things done. Sadly, most of our delegates are there for the political game and are more interested in partisan politics than actually getting things done. I will never compromise on my moral convictions or principles, but the government must find a way to work together.
4 POLICY AND LEGISLATION. What are the most important achievements President Trump and/or Congress have made since 2017, in terms of policy or issues?
Castaldo: The First Step Act of 2018 which was passed by Congress, supported by both Republicans and Democrats, and signed by President Trump was a great success in the pursuit of criminal justice reform. Although I believe much more is needed, like ending the prosecution of victimless crimes and ending the disastrous War on Drugs, I think the First Step Act shows that criminal justice reform is no longer a partisan issue. People are ready to see leadership that confronts the issues of racism, police brutality, no-knock raids, mass incarceration and infringement on individual rights. I hope Congress will pass the first piece of legislation to ever be proposed by a Libertarian (Rep. Justin Amash), called the End Qualified Immunity Act (HR7085). Unfortunately, Congress increasingly spends too much and accomplishes too little overall. If I am elected I will fight for the people. I will defend life and liberty, not government.
Hopkins: President Trump signing to not use tax payer dollars for abortion the killing of babies and Congress still needs to do better.
Lanier: Some important legislation that has been signed into law since 2017 would be the Safer Act of 2017 (H.R.3541) which helps reduce the rape kit backlog and bring perpetrators to justice, Jobs for our Heroes Act (S.1393 )that makes it easier for Veterans to apply for a Commercial Driver's License, the Emmett Till Antilynching Act (H.R.35), and the Cares Act (S.3548). The main responsibility of Congress is to ensure that our nation has the laws and regulations that we need to succeed and these help us do just that.
Silk: The construction of the border wall on the southern border has been coming along great and is a must for our nation. The large federal tax overhaul was also good to see.
5 NATIONAL PROBLEMS. What are the biggest failures of Congress and/or President Trump since 2017, and how would you work to overcome these?
Castaldo: This Congress has been incredibly pathetic due to their bipartisanship to increase spending yet their infighting that prevents cooperation when good legislation is proposed or an attempt is made to repeal bad legislation. A few of the many failures are the impeachment proceedings, the 2019 Omnibus and spending appropriations that continued to explode the national debt and grow government, failure to pass the Repeal Federal Gun-Free School Zones Act proposed by Rep. Thomas Massie (R), failure to pass the No More Presidential Wars resolution from Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D), and failure to pass Senator Rand Paul's proposed legislation called the AFGHAN Service Act, which would have ended America's longest war. Also, Congress keeps passing tax reforms but not the FairTax originally co-proposed by our own former Representative, Dan Boren (D) in 2011, which would finally abolish the IRS and create a simple, less intrusive tax system.
Hopkins: Education, healthcare, wasteful spending-push for accountability, push for transparency, look into improvements for social security.
Lanier: For most Americans, the president is the government. Every time a president addresses the nation, they can deliver a message of patriotism and unity or demoralization and panic. The political effectiveness of a presidency is measured by more than legislation and policy, it is measured on the symbolism it projects. I think the biggest failure for President Trump would be with unifying the nation with his words. Clear guidance starts with a President's words and has lasting effects.
Silk: The national debt is still spiraling out of control and our delegates don't even talk about it. We are still spendings millions of dollars of tax payer dollars in needless foreign aid. Federal government regulations and infringement into the States is on the rise. Multiple areas of the constitution is still be completely ignored.
6. HOUSE ISSUES. What are the first issues the U.S. House should address when the new Congress is seated in January?
Castaldo: Among the first issues the new Congress should address is the budget! We need a Balanced Budget Amendment, we need radical spending cuts, and we need to confront the national debt which is now at $25 trillion. If I'm elected to Congress I will propose legislation that requires every department and agency of the federal government to complete a full and transparent audit by 2031. I will also propose legislation that abolishes the following 5 federal departments and 5 federal agencies: Dpt. Of Education, Dpt. of Commerce, Dpt. of Health & Human Services, Dpt. of Homeland Security, Dpt. of Housing & Urban Development, the FBI, the IRS, the Federal Reserve, the ATF, and the FDA. The FBI & Homeland Security's responsibilities would be divided between the states and the Dpt. of Defense. The others would be localized including education, food inspections, etc. It's time to return power to the people.
Hopkins: The budget because doing it late in a rush does not give time for smart thinking.
Lanier: What are the first issues the U.S. House should address when the new Congress is seated in January? Politics in a democracy should not be complicated. When the 117th U. S Congress convenes at noon January 3rd, 2021, I hope to be one of the lawmakers tackling escalating health care prescription drug pricing. Additional issues include budget deficit, DOD planned projects, and strengthening social programs. AS a member of Congress I will advocate for real solutions to the social, racial and environmental crises we are facing including legislation to protect public health and stimulate our economy. Congress must work together in a bipartisan effort to find a long-term solution to issues facing Americans.
Silk: Begin to solve the national debt, restore power to the States, implement term limits on congress, cut government waste and bureaucracies, get the government back to protecting individual liberties instead of creating more regulations.
7. ACCOUNTABILITY. Are you loyal to your party and/or the president, or your constituents? Would you guarantee voters you would be accountable to the public and return calls from the media? Explain.
Castaldo: I will be loyal and accountable to my constituents and to the Constitution of the United States. I will not be loyal to one party or to any President (R, D, or L). I support Dr. Jo Jorgenson in the presidential election, but no matter who wins, including Trump or Biden, I will praise them when they lead well and critique them when they show poor character or leadership. I'm disappointed when someone shows undying loyalty to a party or politician. George Washington warned us about this. He said political parties... "may now and then answer popular ends, but they are likely to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust domination."
Hopkins: I am loyal to the people of this great state of Oklahoma my home. I already return calls or messages from the media.
Lanier: Congress is the people's house" and as a member of Congress I am a representative of the people, and my loyalty and accountability will be to the people of Oklahoma's District 2. It will be my responsibility to stay in touch with my district by hosting town halls (once it is safe to do so). Social media is a great megaphone for announcing policy positions and discussing issues with my constituents. I will communicate through phone calls, letters, and e-mails and through frequent contact with the media.
Silk: I work for the people who elected me, not party leadership or any lobbying group. My cell phone is and will remain available to everyone, including local media who I will remain in communication with. I have 6 year history serving in the State Senate that backs this up.
8. WORLD RELATIONSHIPS. How would you work to improve relationships with other countries, in terms of treaties, cooperative bodies and other matters - or should the U.S. try harder to "go it alone"?
Castaldo: We should improve international relations by ending all the current military conflicts including Afghanistan and Libya, enacting free trade with all willing countries, and ending sanctions on countries like Iran and North Korea which hurt the people more than having any effect on their tyrannical governments. When dealing with hostile countries and dictatorships we should empower the people and if they ask for help we should put it before Congress who has the Constitutional authority to declare war. I believe we should leave the United Nations which has become a corrupt body enabling international imperialism. The original purpose of NATO is complete so it should be dissolved. We should invest in our Navy and focus on direct defense of our Constitutional Republic instead of regime-change wars and foreign nation-building through military interventionism. I also suggest that we stop funding other countries when we are already drowning in national debt.
Hopkins: Communication, looking at different angles for solutions, the U.S.A comes first, I am a God fearing American and this is my wonderful home.
Lanier: How would you work to improve relationships with other countries, in terms of treaties, cooperative bodies, and other matters - or should the U.S. try harder to "go it alone"? We are viewed as a country where the principles we hold dear as a nation are reflected in our actions overseas; this is the cornerstone of our foreign policy. As a member of Congress, I will refer legislation and resolutions to the House Foreign Affairs Committee that defend human rights, provide refugee relief, and support global health policies.
Silk: The U.S. should be independent and self reliant. However, if we as well as other countries can mutually benefit from treaties and agreements we should do so to keep up good relations. Currently, the U.S. is being abused by other countries who are benefitting greatly from needless foreign aid. Additionally, we are far to reliant on other countries for things such as manufacturing.
