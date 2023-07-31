“Que’ for a Cause” is firing up the grills and bringing the heat this summer, as barbecue aficionados from across the nation converge for a one-of-a-kind cooking contest, all for a noble cause.
Drawing participation from 63 teams spanning eight states – including Colorado, Texas, Illinios, Okahoma, Arkansas, Kansas,
Missouri and Tennessee – the competition is fierce and the stakes are high. With five world champions and three Hall of Famers gracing the event, “Que’ for a Cause” promises to be the ultimate arena for barbecue supremacy, and a testament to the love and spirit of the community.
But, organizers say, it’s not just about the tantalizing aromas of smoked meats or the fiercely fought titles. Beyond the grills and the fiery competitions, attendees can indulge in a myriad of activities tailored for the entire family. From scouring unique finds from vendors, trying their luck in raffles, engaging in a lively archery demonstration, to challenging themselves in escape rooms, there’s something for everyone.
All proceeds generated from this fun-filled day go directly to support Special Olympics Oklahoma Cherokee Country. It’s a heartfelt endeavor to provide essential sports training and competition opportunities for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
“We’re thrilled to see the barbecue community come together in such a big way to support a cause we all hold dear,” said Kent Davis, area director. “It’s not just about the love of barbecue, but the love of community and uplifting each other. This event embodies that spirit.”
For everyone seeking two days filled with engaging activities, and a warm sense of community – all while supporting an essential cause – “Que’ for a Cause” is the place to be.
Special Olympics Oklahoma Cherokee Country is committed to empowering children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Through sports training and competitions, they provide opportunities for individuals to develop physical fitness, showcase their talents, and build friendships and camaraderie.
