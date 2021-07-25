Unofficial results from the Saturday, July 24 run-off elections shows Tehee declared the winner of District 2 on the Cherokee Nation Tribal Council.
Candessa Tehee was named the unofficial winner of the District 2 seat on the Tribal Council with a vote of 367 while Bobby Slover got 360.
Joshua Sam secured the District 7 seat with a vote of 638 while his opponent, David Comingdeer, received a vote of 594. Sam will represent the western side of Adair County, including Stilwell.
Melvina Shotpouch, of Eucha, defeated Shaunda Handle-Davis for the seat of District 10. Shotpouch got a vote of 367 and Davis took 254.
At-large candidate Johnny Jack Kidwell was declared the winner with a vote of 1,525, while opponent Kyle Haskins received a vote of 1,004.
The Election Commission should clarify results at a later date when all races have been determined.
