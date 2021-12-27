The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office reported that missing 15-year-old Ryan Kirk was home Monday night.
The teenager was reported missing after he reportedly walked away from his home near the Zeb entrance of Cherokee Wildlife Management Sunday evening.
Kirk’s mother posted updates on Facebook early Monday night and said searches were conducted by air, ground and horseback. CCSO, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, and Keys Fire Department searched and infrared drones were used.
At 9:50 p.m., the CCSO announced that Kirk safely returned home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.