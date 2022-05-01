Authorities confirmed a murder suspect was taken into custody Sunday morning.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said 20-year-old Xavier Wilson is suspected of murdering an elderly woman in the area of Horseshoe Bend.
Deputies responded to the report of a homicide Saturday afternoon. He confirmed the suspect is related to the elderly woman, whose name hasn’t been released.
Wilson is Native American and the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been contacted. The victim appeared to have been killed by strangulation.
Chennault said the FBI and Cherokee Nation Marshal Service were on scene most of the night. Wilson was located just after 10 a.m.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the crime scene for the FBI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.