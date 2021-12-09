McALESTER, Okla. — Bigler Stouffer spent nearly four decades on Oklahoma’s death row before his execution Thursday took just 16 minutes.
Stouffer, 79, has maintained his innocence after twice being convicted and sentenced to death in the 1985 attack that left Oklahoma school teacher Linda Reaves dead and seriously wounded her boyfriend, Doug Ivens.
“My request is that my Father forgive them. Thank you,” Stouffer said.
A window shade between the death chamber and viewing room was lifted at 10 a.m. and the process started at 10:01 a.m. Oklahoma prisons director Scott Crow announced Stouffer’s time of death at 10:16 a.m. Thursday.
Rodney Thomson, Reaves’ cousin, told media members that the victim’s family is grateful to public servants they believe brought justice.
“Linda’s sister, Dana (Wheat), and her family can finally get on with their lives without fear,” he said. We are saddened that her father, mu uncle, and those in our families who have died since this heinous act, were not able to see this justice come to fruition.”
Prosecutors said Stouffer went to Ivens' home to borrow a gun before he fatally shot Reaves and severely wounded Ivens. They said Stouffer was dating Ivens' ex-wife, and that he was trying to get access to Ivens’ $2 million life insurance policy.
“I recognize that today’s events impact many people on many levels, especially the Reaves and Stouffer families,” Oklahoma’s prisons director Scott Crow said later during a press conference.
Crow said the execution went without complications — which is how he described Oklahoma’s October execution of John Marion Grant, who media witnesses said convulsed and vomited several times during his lethal injection.
Oklahoma was among state with the most executions until a series of problematic lethal injections led to a moratorium in 2015. The state resumed lethal injections in October using the same three-drug protocol that brought concerns.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt denied Stouffer clemency despite a 3-2 recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board to commute his sentence to life in prison without parole over questions about the state’s ability to carry out executions.
Stouffer previously told The Frontier’s Dylan Goforth, who was one of five media members selected to view the execution, he was “pleased” that the governor denied him clemency because life in prison seemed worse.
Parole board members who recently opposed Stouffer’s execution primarily questioned whether Oklahoma's recent history with lethal injections violates the 8th Amendment.
The U.S. Supreme Court denied Stouffer’s stay request within a couple hours of his scheduled execution.
Sound from a microphone inside the execution chamber was then cutoff after Stouffer’s final statement. His spiritual advisor held a white velcro-backed hat without any lettering and placed a Bible on Stouffer’s legs. He spoke to Stouffer, who at one point chuckled and smiled before mouthing “amen” at least once during the exchange.
Stouffer’s breathing became heavy with about three seconds in between and he closed his eyes at 10:03 a.m. as the advisor kept reading from a typed statement or the Bible.
An execution worker came into the death chamber at 10:06 and shook Stouffer with a midsection rub before prison officials announced a minute later he was unconscious.
Stouffer’s breaths lengthened to about five seconds before it stopped altogether at 10:10 a.m. and a slight puff of air escaped the corner of his mouth.
“He’s gone,” the advisor mouthed to witnesses on the other side of the glass separating the viewing room from the death chamber.
Stouffer became motionless and pale around 10:13 a.m. before the prison worker returned to check his heart beat, eyes, and pulse.
Stouffer’s attorney, Greg Laird, attended his clients execution follow
An Oklahoma Department of Corrections notice states Stouffer did not request a last meal, but was served a tray at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday with the following: a chicken patty, two slices of bread, fires, broccoli, mixed fruit, two cookies, fruit drink, one bottle of water.
