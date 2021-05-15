The victim’s identity of Saturday’s stabbing has been released but no other details are available.
Officials said Aaron McCool was stabbed several times and was airlifted to a hospital. A second victim suffered a single knife wound.
The incident took place near the intersection of Trimble Avenue and North Street Saturday afternoon. Tahlequah Police, Fire and Rescue, EMS, and multiple law enforcement personnel were on scene.
Police Chief Nate King said there are no fatalities, and that he will release more details as the case unfolds.
The Northeastern State University practice field was used as the landing zone for the air medic.
This story is developing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.