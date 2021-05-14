Grand River Dam Authority officials confirmed two contractors who were trapped after an explosion at Kerr Dam on Lake Hudson have died.
According to GRDA, the bodies of the two men were recovered around 4:30 a.m. Friday. The names of the individuals were not released, but officials said the two were not GRDA employees.
Justin Alberty, GRDA vice president of corporate communications, said contractors were doing core sample drilling of the bedrock on the dam when an explosion occurred just before 6 p.m., Thursday.
Crews were able to get one contractor out of the shaft Thursday evening. That person was transported to a hospital in Pryor to be examined.
GRDA said there were no structural integrity issues with the dam.
An investigation of the explosion is underway.
