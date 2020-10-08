We deeply apologize to our readers, advertisers, and especially to those who use our classified pages to buy, sell and trade. As we’ve explained, our offices are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure, and our classified pages for the Oct. 8 edition were handled off-site. Unfortunately, outdated “liner” ads were used, so none of them are current or valid. We ask for patience from those who are getting phone calls about these ads, and we ask those who look at the classifieds to please disregard anything in the Oct. 8 section except the Service Directory, which is current. We appreciate your understanding during this difficult time. Please know we are working to correct this situation and will do our very best to make sure future classifieds are accurate. We are also working to get to all of our clients who have emailed and left messages for us as quickly as possible. Thank you.

