We deeply apologize to our readers, advertisers, and especially to those who use our classified pages to buy, sell and trade. As we’ve explained, our offices are temporarily closed due to COVID-19 exposure, and our classified pages for the Oct. 8 edition were handled off-site. Unfortunately, outdated “liner” ads were used, so none of them are current or valid. We ask for patience from those who are getting phone calls about these ads, and we ask those who look at the classifieds to please disregard anything in the Oct. 8 section except the Service Directory, which is current. We appreciate your understanding during this difficult time. Please know we are working to correct this situation and will do our very best to make sure future classifieds are accurate. We are also working to get to all of our clients who have emailed and left messages for us as quickly as possible. Thank you.
URGENT NOTE TO OUR CLASSIFIED SHOPPERS AND READERS
PROCTOR [mdash] age 93. Dietician Specialist. Died October 5th in Tulsa, OK. Visitation October 8th from 1:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
TAHLEQUAH [mdash] Drucilla Hackworth, homemaker, age 97 died October 3, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday October 9, Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Enid, OK. Online condolences may be left at www.andersonburris.com.
COOKSON [mdash] Age 77. Homemaker. Died October 4, 2020 in Cookson, OK. A graveside service will be Monday October 12, 2020, at 2:00pm at Bunch Cemetery.
