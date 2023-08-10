STILWELL – The Stilwell Municipal Utility Board on Aug. 8 accepted the resignation of Dwight Birdwell as legal counsel for the Stilwell Area Development Authority.
Birdwell’s resignation followed last week’s board vote to remove Bill Garrett as chair and was the latest development in a series of ongoing disagreements over legal fees, invoicing and the delay of seating a new board member.
Doug Funburg is the new board chair. The board approved the appointment of a committee to conduct interviews for Birdwell’s replacement.
It also voted to hire Stilwell City Attorney Jeff Jones to serve as bond counsel overseeing a loan for a new water treatment plant.
Jones’ fee, as listed on the meeting agenda, will be three-quarters of a percent of the total amount, not to exceed $37,500. The loan is in conjunction with grant funding for $23 million, $22.8 million of which comes from the Cherokee Nation. According to Stilwell City Clerk Larry Nettles, the amount of compensation was settled during negotiation with Jones. Jared Davidson, with the Oklahoma Public Finance Law Group, said there is no statute regulating contracts like this one; boards and councils can determine the amount. The compensation is based on the loan amount, not the grant.
Newest Utility Board member Shelly McClain made the motion to approve Jones for the position. The motion passed 3-2, with Garrett and Marilyn Hill-Russell dissenting.
Birdwell had filed a lawsuit, on behalf of Garrett, that disputed McClain’s appointment to the board by Mayor Jean Ann Wright. Birdwell dropped the suit last week, with an option to refile later. McClain made no comment on that lawsuit.
Before Jones was approved, Birdwell also applied to provide legal services related to the water works loan.
In response to a question by board member Rick Williams of why Birdwell would resign as utility board counsel and then apply to be attorney for the water works loan, Garrett said Birdwell had made a commitment to the board prior to resignation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.