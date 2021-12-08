NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – A daring U.S. Coast Guard helicopter recovery of a woman in a partially submerged car occurred at the brink of Niagara Falls Wednesday. Air-lifted to the nearby shore, she was pronounced dead from apparent drowning.
State Police Capt. Christopher Rola said she was the driver and sole occupant of a Toyota Camry that entered the Niagara River around 11:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Goat Island on the American side of the falls.
He said the car was mostly underwater as it moved toward the falls, but began to emerge as the water became shallower when the New York Power Authority decreased the river’s water flow to assist the recovery. The car appeared stuck about 50 yards from tumbling over the falls.
Dangling from the helicopter by rope and buffeted by waves, a Coast Guard diver opened the car’s passenger-side door, retrieved a woman from the car, secured her to his body and signaled for the hovering copter to hoist him up.
The recovery took 45 seconds, ending around 1 p.m. – or some 90 minutes after police arrived at the Niagara River in response to a 9-1-1 call from a person who had noticed the car floating near the Goat Island pedestrian bridge.
Police said an investigation is underway to determine how the car entered the river.
State Park Director Vince Iacovitti said he had never seen a rescue attempted so close to the brink of the falls. “This is a first,” he said.
Local and state authorities asked the Coast Guard for help in retrieving the woman from the car because the churning rapids made recovery from a boat or the shore too dangerous.
Elizabeth Foran of Rochester, New York, witnessed the car in the Niagara River near Goat Island.
“It floated down the other side of the (pedestrian) bridge,” she said. “A lady on the phone called 9-1-1. She kept screaming, ‘help her help her.’”
Authorities withheld the name of the dead woman, pending notification of relatives. Rola said she appeared to be in her 60s and a resident of the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.