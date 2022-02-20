KINGFISHER, Okla. — Shauna Rupp doesn’t remember who came up with thought of converting an old service station into a visitors center nearly 20 years ago, but everyone agrees the idea was a good one.
The idea of renovating the Sinclair service station at U.S. 81 and Oklahoma 33 in Kingfisher started 18 years ago, said Rupp, Kingfisher Chamber of Commerce executive director.
“For years it was just people saying, ‘Yeah, that’s a great idea,’ but there was no movement on it,” Rupp said. “The intersection of highways 81 and 33 is one of the busiest in Oklahoma, so it always made sense to put it there.”
Three years ago, the talk finally came to fruition. Kingfisher Trails, an organization founded in 2002 to encourage the city to develop a network of multipurpose trails, spearheaded a building drive to raise funds to convert the old service station into a modern facility.
“That was one of the launching points for transitioning it from an idea to an actual project,” Rupp said. “We also received a very generous $250,000 donation from Dorma Hobbs and family, and that really got things rolling.”
After the initial $250,000 gift, Kingfisher Trails and other civic leaders managed to fund the entire project through private and corporate donations, so construction began in November 2020 with the project totally funded.
Edmond-based Greystone Construction handled the remodel, and a grand opening was held in September 2021.
“At some point, someone suggested that moving the Chamber office to the new facility would be the best use of the space,” Rupp said. “We’re there Monday through Friday now, and we’re able to work as a mini-tourism office to help visitors find lodging, food and other highlights in Kingfisher.”
Rupp’s office is in what used to be the bays of the service station, and a new addition to the original structure houses a large lobby with visitor information: maps, pamphlets, etc. The new construction also includes a board room.
“It’s a stunning space,” Rupp said, “and we’re able to offer travelers and visitors tons of information about Oklahoma and Kingfisher.”
Rupp is the only full-time employee of the Kingfisher Chamber of Commerce, but she or one of two part-time employees always can be found on site 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to provide assistance to visitors.
